Removing the barriers of a higher education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Grand Rapids Community College is the pathway to success for many in West Michigan, but there are so many more people who need help to remove the barriers that are keeping them from getting the education they need. Dr. Kathryn Mullins, Vice President for College Advancement and Executive Director of the GRCC Foundation, is here to tell us about their efforts. The GRCC Foundation provided about 1,000 scholarships last year, but they know there are many more students who need help overcoming obstacles.

GRCC also needs help renovating buildings so students can learn in 21st Century education environments, and on state-of-the-art equipment and technology so they can gain in-demand skills. Many in the community have been generous, and GRCC appreciates their support. Especially Raleigh J. Finkelstein, whose name is now on the former Main Building. His donation will help modernize a nearly 100-year-old building.

So far they’ve raised about $13 million of their $15 million goal. People can donate at grcc.edu/abroadervision.