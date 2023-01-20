GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – DeVos Place has been transformed and if you’ve got home projects on your mind, this is the place to be! The show opens today and runs through the weekend. If you’re looking to Build, Remodel or Redecorate and whether your project is large or small, it can all begin here! There’s nearly 200 local exhibitors, a designer showcase, stage seminars, hands-on training, and even fun for the kids!

Carolyn is here to walk us through it all!

GR Remodeling & New Homes Show

Friday, January 20 – Sunday, January 22

DeVos Place

Adults: $12, Children (6-14): $5

Multi-Day Adult Ticket: $18

BuildRemodelGR.com

