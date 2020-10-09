Remember these eightWest events? Terri DeBoer reflects on Ladies Night, ArtPrize & more

eightWest

by: Morgan Poole

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Can you believe that eightWest made its grand debut 11 years ago on WOODTV? That’s right! On Oct. 5, 2009, the very first show taping kicked off in-studio and ever since then, Terri DeBoer, Rachael Ruiz and Jordan Carson have been delivering the best lifestyle and entertainment content across West Michigan!

Hosting eightWest for over a decade comes with many fun perks like covering the most popular events around town and meeting awesome viewers. Today, Terri’s celebrating these milestones by reflecting on all the fun she’s had covering Ladies Night, ArtPrize, the Santa Parade and more!

Take a look in the video player above

Get your questions ready for Jordan! She’ll be back next week for a fun chat! Questions can be forwarded to eightWest@woodtv.com or sent via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



