GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people have great memories from drive-in theaters. Now, you can relive those memories with Getty Drive-In in Muskegon! Getty Drive-In plays movies each night of the week and there are four screens, which each play a double feature! The drive-in does a great job at maintaining all the charm it had generations ago.

You can find the movie schedule online, and buy tickets right there at the box office! Getty Drive-In doesn’t just play older movies, they play newly released movies as well. Keep in mind that show times vary throughout the summer and the movies usually start about a half-hour after the sun sets.

Getty Drive-In

920 East Summit Ave – Muskegon

