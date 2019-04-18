eightWest

Relive the 80's at Forest Hill Fine Arts Center

By:

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 12:50 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 12:50 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - If you're a fan of 80's rock - then we've got a show for you. ROCK OF AGES Tenth Anniversary Tour is coming to Forest Hill Fine Arts Center on Monday, April 22. 

Featuring the music of hit bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, and Whitesnake among many others, this Tenth Anniversary production features a dynamic new cast revisiting the larger than life characters and exhilarating story that turned ROCK OF AGES into a global phenomenon.

Tickets are still available.

Pricing:
$46, $50, $58 and $64

Click here for tickets

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries