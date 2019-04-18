Relive the 80's at Forest Hill Fine Arts Center

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - If you're a fan of 80's rock - then we've got a show for you. ROCK OF AGES Tenth Anniversary Tour is coming to Forest Hill Fine Arts Center on Monday, April 22.

Featuring the music of hit bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, and Whitesnake among many others, this Tenth Anniversary production features a dynamic new cast revisiting the larger than life characters and exhilarating story that turned ROCK OF AGES into a global phenomenon.

Tickets are still available.

Pricing:

$46, $50, $58 and $64

