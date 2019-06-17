Rejuvenate your skin this summer

When it comes to our skin, we need to pay special attention during the summer. So maybe you need help erasing pesky wrinkles, removing sun spots, or help achieving clear glowing skin. The doctors at the Bengtson Center have the perfect event for you. So let’s welcome back Dr. Brad Bengtson and their newest doctor, Dr. David Alfonso.
The Bengtson Center
Facial Rejuvenation Event
Thursday, June 20 5pm-7pm
2155 East Paris – Suite 100, Grand Rapids
616-588-8880
Call or go online to make an appointment
www.bengtsoncenter.com