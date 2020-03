GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Refuel the Schools is taking place at the Park Theatre in Holland on March 13th.

Proceeds from the event go directly toward ending school lunch debt in the Holland area.

Doors open at 7pm and music from Moji, Brandino Extravaganza and Earth Radio will start at 8pm. Tickets are $10 but donations above that are greatly appreciated!

For more details and to purchase tickets, click here.