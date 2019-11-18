Reducing your risk of lung cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and with lung cancer being the leading cancer death among both men and women, it’s important to know the signs, symptoms and how you can reduce your risk. Today we have Dr. Terrance Barnes from Metro Health University of Michigan Health Pulmonology in studio with us.
Reducing your risk for lung cancer
- People who smoke are more at risk
- Exposure to secondhand smoke
- Exposure to substances such as asbestos or radon
- Family history of lung cancer
- Quit smoking and avoid secondhand smoke
- Test your home for radon
- Follow health and safety guidelines to avoid carcinogens
Screening for lung cancer
- People 55-77 years of age
- Current smokers or smokers who have quit within 15 years
- Smoked 30-pack years
- No symptoms
Lung Cancer Awareness
- Metro Health – Univ. of Michigan Health
- To learn more about lung cancer screening call 616.252.4203 or visit metrohealth.net/pulmonology