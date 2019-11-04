Reducing your chances of fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Saving, budgeting, and planning are all important when it comes to our finances. However, we often forget we need to know not just how to manage our money, but also how to protect it. Today, we have Deidre Davis from MSU Federal Credit Union with us to discuss ways to reduce the chances of fraud.

When it comes to your financial accounts, the most prevalent types of fraud are identity theft, online scams, and phishing. Identity theft is the use of another person’s personal information, credit history or other identifying characteristics to make purchases or borrow money without his or her permission.

Online scams involve online communications where someone uses deception to get you to provide confidential information so the fraudster can access your finances.

Phishing is an attempt to obtain sensitive information, such as user names, passwords, and account details, by posing as a reputable company via email, text message, phone call, or social media.

How can you protect your accounts from fraud?

Report lost or stolen checks and debit or credit cards immediately

Monitor your transactions online regularly

Report suspicious charges promptly to your financial institution

Create passwords and PINs with long, nonsense phrases using numbers, symbols, and upper and lowercase letters

Only interact with websites you know and trust to avoid possible online scams

How can MSUFCU help?

Mobile app for 24/7 monitoring, secure bill payment, and money transfers

Two-factor verification

Card Lock that allows you to lock or unlock your debit or credit cards

Mobile location confirmation

eAlerts

Travel notes and more

MSU Federal Credit Union