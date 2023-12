GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s something most of us dread; when severe weather strikes or a winter ice storm occurs, it means there’s the potential for power outages. Consumers Energy recently announced its Reliability Roadmap, a long-term commitment to strengthen the state’s electric grid.

There are two goals: no single outage affects more than 100,000 customers, and all customers have power restored within 24 hours after an outage event.

