GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The death rate from colorectal cancer in the U.S. has been dropping in both men and women for several decades. Still, it is estimated that more than 52,000 will die from colorectal cancer this year. And, for people under the age of 50 years, colorectal cancer rates are on the rise.

Barbara Schmidtman, the vice president of cancer services and Doctor Martin Luchtefeld, a colorectal surgeon, both from Corewell Health are here with tips on how you can reduce your risk of developing colorectal cancer and how you can help others who may be at risk.

Corewell Health is also hosting the Irish Jig 5K on March 18th, which raises awareness and funds for colorectal screening services.

Irish Jig

Saturday, March 18th

Downtown East Grand Rapids

Staggered start time at 8:30am, walkers at 8:45am

Registration: $35

SpectrumHealth.org/Irish-Jig

Sponsored by Corewell Health.