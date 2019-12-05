Recycling 101 – how to do it correctly

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is truly a time of year filled with “stuff”, we give and receive over the holidays. We’re also purging to make space and even trying to start the New Year on an organized note and recycling can play a big role in all that!

Today, we’re going to focus on recycling clothing and household items, as part of big effort underway by Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

The goal is to encourage folks to recycle, and show how they can recycle better, take a look!

Goodwill is a big part of that kind of recycling and does so much good in our community and helps others to recycle. You can learn more about drop off their locations, and what they do by visiting their website.

If you’d like to get tips on recycling all types of materials or learn more about the campaign by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, visit their website. And it’s always important to check with your local trash hauler, because the rules for recycling can be a bit different depending on where you live.