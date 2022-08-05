GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mental health carries a stigma in our country, even though up to 30% of American adults report having symptoms of anxiety or depression. Experts say we need to recognize the role of mental health in our overall well-being.

Joining us today is Dr. Aniruddh Behere, Clinic Chief for Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at University of Michigan Health-West.

