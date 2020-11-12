Recognizing signs of chronic stress and how to manage it

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With everything going on in society right now you can’t help but feel the effects – both mentally and physically. Changes in your health or the health of a loved one, recent changes in your work environment, and social distancing are taking a toll on both our physical and mental well-being.

Julie Blodgett from Ivy Rehab / Northern Physical Therapy is here to talk about how to recognize signs of chronic stress and some unexpected ways to manage it.

