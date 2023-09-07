GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Unfortunately, there is no early detection test for ovarian cancer, so spreading awareness of the signs and symptoms is critical. An organization that works hard to spread awareness is the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance and it is hosting its annual Shake Your Teal Feathers event on September 24.

Kathy and Stephanie join us today to tell us more about the event and how they help advocate for early detection.

Head to MIOCA.org to sign up for the event or get more information about ovarian cancer.