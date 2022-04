GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – READ Ottawa’s mission is to provide adults with an opportunity to transform their lives by strengthening their reading and language fluency. They’re currently looking for volunteers and adult learners to take part in their tutoring program. Stormie Drake joins us today to tell us more.

READ Ottawa

616-843-1470

READOttawa.org

Scrabble Tournament Fundraiser: Thursday, May 12th

6pm-9pm in Grand Haven