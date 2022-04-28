GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Prom may be a distant memory for most adults but if you want to re-live yours or maybe “re-imagine” it, there is a great event happening this weekend that lets you do just that.

Adrian Butler joins us today to talk about “Diamonds are Forever, An Adult Prom” along with DJ Composition and Andy Allen, who are a part of AYA Youth Collective.

AYA works to create safe spaces for youth in crisis. They support 14-24 year-olds facing homelessness or in-stability. Their services include drop-in opportunities to rest, recharge and meet their everyday needs.

Diamonds Are Forever, An Adult Prom

Saturday, April 30 at 830pm

JW Marriott – Grand Rapids

Tickets: $30 until noon Friday, then price increase to $40

AYA Youth Collective

320 State Street SE

Grand Rapids

info@ayayouth.org

616-406-3945