GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Every year, there’s a fun and thrilling event that raises money for a good cause called Over the Edge. Each year, participants rappel down one of the tallest buildings in downtown Grand Rapids to raise money for Easterseals MORC.

Rob is one of the daring participants rappelling this year. He is joined by Denise, from Easterseals, to talk about the event.

Over the Edge

Saturday, September 16

Bridgewater Place

333 Bridge St. NW

OverTheEdgeWestMI.com