Raise a glass with a holiday brew

eightWest

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are a time to celebrate and a lot of those celebrations center around food and drink. So today we have Allison Hoekstra from Navigate Brews here to talk about some holiday brews!

Tuesday Tastings “Holiday Ales”

  • Public Â· Hosted by Navigate Brews by Allison Hoekstra and Craft Beer Cellar Grand Rapids
  • 404 Ionia SW – GR
  • Tuesday, 17 December 2019 from 18:30-20:30
  • Craft Beer Cellar Grand Rapids
  • 404 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
  • Tickets – 20
  • www.eventbrite.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 