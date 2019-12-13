Raise a glass with a holiday brew

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - When it comes to our smile, we want it to be as perfect as possible and sometimes that calls for a professional that can take our smiles to the next level. Dr. Betsy Bakeman is an expert in restorative and cosmetic dentistry, she's here today with Jane VanderLaan.

Jane has been a patient in the practice for several years, she had veneers on her two front teeth when she met Dr. Bakeman. Even though the veneers held up well through the years, there had been a little gum recession and exposed edges and eventually the fillings on the teeth on either side started to break down. Jane and Dr. Bakeman had talked about the fact there was room for improvement with her smile. Recently, Jane decided she was ready for an update. She wanted a natural but improved look. Dr. Bakeman replaced Jane’s two older veneers and did two more additional veneers to create an improved smile.