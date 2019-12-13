Raise a glass with a holiday brew

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are a time to celebrate and a lot of those celebrations center around food and drink. So today we have Allison Hoekstra from Navigate Brews here to talk about some holiday brews!
Tuesday Tastings “Holiday Ales”
- Public Â· Hosted by Navigate Brews by Allison Hoekstra and Craft Beer Cellar Grand Rapids
- 404 Ionia SW – GR
- Tuesday, 17 December 2019 from 18:30-20:30
- Craft Beer Cellar Grand Rapids
- 404 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
- Tickets – 20
- www.eventbrite.com