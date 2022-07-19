GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Sunday, July 24 is National Tequila Day but our friends at DrinkGR have an entire week planned centered around the distilled beverage.

DrinkGR Events:

• Tuesday, July 26th, 6-9 PM Lolo’s Bar and Grill Holland, MI. 1862 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland

• Wednesday, July 27th WM WhiteCaps Game 6 PM Sponsored by El’ Bandido Yankee Tequila

• Friday, July 29th The Deck Muskegon 6-9 PM 1601 Beach St, Muskegon

• Saturday, July 30th, 5-10 pm Tailgate and Race at the Berlin Raceway! With B93 and SipShine. 2060 Berlin Fair Dr, Marne

