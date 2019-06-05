eightWest

Raise a glass at Three Blondes Brewing

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 03:17 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 03:19 PM EDT

Raise a glass at Three Blondes Brewing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - As we continue to shine a light on South Haven, today we're talking to 3 sisters who recognized their hometown was in need of a great brewery. So, they decided to do something about it. We're happy to have Megan Zernicke, Carrie Troyer and Amanda Johnson here from Three Blondes Brewing.

Their latest beer creation is True Blue Bear,  made with 400 lbs of blueberries from True Blue farms in South Haven (the Blueberry Capital of the World). Three Blondes Brewing is one of the only restaurants in West Michigan to carry Craft Beef.

Three Blondes Brewing

 

Monday – Thursday 11am-10pm

Friday & Saturday – 11am-11pm

Sunday – 11am-8pm

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries