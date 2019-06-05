Raise a glass at Three Blondes Brewing Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - As we continue to shine a light on South Haven, today we're talking to 3 sisters who recognized their hometown was in need of a great brewery. So, they decided to do something about it. We're happy to have Megan Zernicke, Carrie Troyer and Amanda Johnson here from Three Blondes Brewing.

Their latest beer creation is True Blue Bear, made with 400 lbs of blueberries from True Blue farms in South Haven (the Blueberry Capital of the World). Three Blondes Brewing is one of the only restaurants in West Michigan to carry Craft Beef.

1875 Phoenix Street Suite B

South Haven

info@threeblondesbrewing.com

Monday – Thursday 11am-10pm

Friday & Saturday – 11am-11pm

Sunday – 11am-8pm