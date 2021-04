GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids is a fun place to visit so if you’re looking for a convenient place to stay in town, we know of one!

The Radisson Hotel Grand Rapids Riverfront has some new updates so we stopped by to see some of the recent changes!

Radisson Hotel Grand Rapids Riverfront

270 Ann St. NW – Grand Rapids

616-363-9001

Now hiring!

RadissonHotelsAmericas.com

Sponsored by Radisson Hotel Grand Rapids Riverfront.