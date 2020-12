GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A worldwide, virtual holiday event is happening this Sunday and you’re invited to watch and listen! It’s a reading of “The Santa Hat” – a Christmas story with a heartwarming message, set in vintage Grand Rapids.

It has a cast of national and local talent, including our very own Rachael playing one of the roles!

Today we talk to Teresa and Patrick, who wrote and produced this.

>>>Take a look!

The Santa Hat

December 20th @ 7PM

TheSantaHat.com