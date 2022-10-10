GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) It’s considered to be fastest growing sport in America, Pickleball! In West Michigan, there’s a huge community of Pickleball players and numerous opportunities to learn to play or improve your playing ability. As it’s grown, Pickleball has shattered so many stereotypes. These days you’ll see kids and grandparents playing together, men and women and people from every single background on the same courts! It’s all about the fun and Rachael got the chance to talk with players in the Grand Rapids Pickleball Club, take a look!