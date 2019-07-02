Rachael goes skydiving with the Golden Knights

Not too long ago, Rachael had the opportunity of a lifetime to jump from an airplane with the U-S Army Parachute Team the Golden Knights — one of the most incredible, and scary, and adventurous experiences ever so, of course, we decided to take a camera along so everyone could have this skydiving experience!

The Golden Knights are the Army’s goodwill ambassadors performing in front of millions of people each year… all over the world! The mission is to raise awareness about careers and opportunities within the Army. They’re very good at what they do… so come with us, as we take you on a high flying adventure!

>>>Watch the video above>>>

We traveled to Selfridge Air National Guard Base for this jump in Mount Clemens, north of Detroit.

The purpose of the Golden Knights is to help with recruiting .You can learn more about the US Army Parachute Team by going to www.armygoldenknights.com