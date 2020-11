GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are gearing up for the holiday season and it’s not too late to complete your outdoor decorations!

R&A Holiday Decoration installs custom residential and commercial holiday decorations and they even take them down for you and store them for next year.

Rachel is here to tell us more about this unique and helpful service.

R&A Holiday Decoration

616-796-8736

269-694-1331

info@ralandscaping.com

RAHolidayDecoration.com

Sponsored by R&A Landscaping.