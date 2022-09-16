GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The West Michigan Honda Dealers are taking their ArtPrize entry to a new level and they’re asking for your help. Since 2015, the West Michigan Honda Dealers have been the Official Vehicle of ArtPrize. Once again this year, they’re holding their West Michigan Honda Dealers’ Design and Drive Art Contest!

Artists are decorating Honda vehicles at along Monroe Center. The public can come down, pick their favorite, then vote from September 19 through Thursday, September 29. The winner will be announced live on eightWest on Friday, September 30.

Click here for a ballot and contest updates.

Sponsor: West Michigan Honda Dealers