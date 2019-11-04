GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we age, most of us want to look as good as possible. But those tell-tale signs of aging like wrinkles, happen to all of us no matter how great of care we take of our skin. Not just wrinkles also sagging skin. Since Terri is the “oldest” member of this team, she wanted to see how I could “turn back the hands of time”, when it comes to her skin. So she turned to the team at the Bengston Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery and found a great new option. It’s called “Profound”, designed to put the snap-back in your skin.

Terri had the Profound Laser treatment a little more than 2-weeks ago. You’ll be able to watch the results unfold as her skin will be tightening and become firmer gradually over the next few months. It will take 3 to 6 months to see the maximum results. There was some downtime, with a little swelling for a few days.

They have an event this Thursday where you can learn more about some of their other new services like COOLTone. It’s their Face and Body event. There’s special pricing and you can meet with Dr. Brad Bengtson and Dr. David Alfonso. There’ll be appetizers and beverages too!

Face + Body Event