Pulaski Days return to West Michigan for October fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A West Michigan tradition is back for another year! Pulaski Days will get underway in early October at 14 Polish Halls in Grand Rapids. Here to tell us more about what’s going on is the chairwoman of Pulaski Days, Michele Kershner, and this year’s queen, Paige Rubelski and court member, Ashley VanDermulen.
Pulaski Days Events
- Kielbasa Eating Contest – Oct. 2 at 7pm
- Eastern Hall
- Parade – Oct. 5 at 11am
- Fulton Street between Seward and Valley
- Polka Mass – Oct 6 at 10am
- Knights of Columbus
- 1140 Muskegon NW