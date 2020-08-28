Psychotherapy to be offered at Spectrum Health Women’s Health & Wellness Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Work is underway to open the new Spectrum Health Women’s Health and Wellness Center, which will make it easier for women to receive a broader array of services. one of the many health offerings they’ll provide is psychotherapy.

Seniors are seeing an increased risk of depression, anxiety, confusion and more due to their “high risk” status when it comes to the Coronavirus. Getting the proper healthcare can help reduce that risk.

The Women’s Center opens to new patients starting September 2nd.

Spectrum Health Women’s Health & Wellness Center

4069 Lake Drive SE, Suite 118

SpectrumHealth.org/WomensCenter

To make an appt, call 616-267-8520

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.