Protect your heart after cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spectrum Health is the leading provider of cardiac and cancer care right here in West Michigan.

Cancer treatment, including certain types of chemotherapy drugs and radiation to the chest, can have lasting side effects on the heart. That’s why it’s important that cancer survivors are aware of this connection and work with their providers to limit their heart disease risk.

Spectrum Health is hosting a special Heart Month event on Wednesday, February 19th from 5pm-7:30pm at the Ferederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

The event will feature a panel discussion by cardiologists Wissam Abdallah, MD and Laura Franley, MD along with oncologists.

Registration is free and open to the public at www.spectrumhealth.org/doctordialogue.

