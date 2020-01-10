Project Clarity is helping restore Lake Macatawa’s water quality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Creating a cleaner place to live and play is an important aspect of greening-up our community. We are so lucky to have beautiful lakes throughout West Michigan and keeping them clean is vital.

Lake Macatawa caught the attention of local families, where the water appeared to be a growing concern, so a multi-phase project was implemented.

The project, called Project Clarity, aims to restore the quality of water, help grow the economic impact and increase the wildlife habitat around the area.

Dick DeVos, one of the creators, stopped by to tell us more about the project.

For more details about Project Clarity, click here.