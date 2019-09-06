Project 1 – Disability Drag Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Project 1 by ArtPrize kicks off tomorrow and we are very happy to have the stars of the highly anticipated Disability Drag Show with us today. Daniel, Ruby, Danny and Otto from Drag Syndrome join me now along with Chris and Jill from Dis Art.

This is the US premier performance by the London-based avant-garde drag troupe Drag Syndrome. The show will also feature local Disabled drag artists.

Tickets are free and open to the public. Ticket holders must check in at Wealthy Theatre by 6:45pm to guarantee their seat. After 6:45pm any unused tickets will be given to the next person in line at the theatre. There is no wait list.

Disability Drag Show Encore