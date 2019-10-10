Project 1 – A Woman’s Place is on the roof

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re Week 6 into Project 1 by ArtPrize and there’s still a lot of free public art to experience. Here today to talk about what’s going on tonight is Kevin from Project one and Amy from Dance in the Annex.

Relax at Rosa, the free weekly lunchtime entertainment series, is extending through October 24 and this time, they’re partnering with Project 1 by ArtPrize.

There will be food trucks on-site, over-sized outdoor games (Connect Four, Jenga, etc.) and live performances by Dance in the Annex – DITA titled “A Women’s Place is on the Roof: Part I – IV.” The first performance is at 12:00 PM and the second performance is at 1:00 PM.

With a live music component, “A Women’s Place is on the Roof: part I – IV” is an evolving structured improvisation that through a series of vignettes will explore notions of house and home through a feminist lens. From joy and absurdity, to insecurity and failure – representing concepts universal to those of us that society sorts into predefined categories with specific duties, that we confront and embrace in different ways, in our struggle to reclaim and define our own selves.

