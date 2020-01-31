Professional Bull Riders coming to Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – PBR: Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour the Grand Rapids Classic is coming to Van Andel Arena this Saturday, February 1st.

PBR isn’t a rodeo – it’s 2 hours of pyro, music and the most intense bull riding action on Earth and a star-studded line-up of the world’s top riders.

One of PBR’s stars, Bryan Titman, stopped by to tell us more about the tour.

Bryan Titman, chap, mugshot, temp photo shoot during the St. Louis PBR 25th Anniversary Unleash the Beast. Photo by Andy Watson

Titan turned down a football scholarship to TCU to pursue a career as a professional bull ride – he made his PBR debut in 2011.

See Titman and all the other stars at Van Andel starting at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Van Andel Arena

130 West Fulton

Grand Rapids, MI