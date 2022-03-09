Proceeds from She Runs Grand Rapids will go to support local charity organizations

by: Jessica Jurczak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A major change is coming to a long-standing popular running event in Grand Rapids! Gazelle Sports is once again hosting its popular women-focused half marathon, 10k and 5k. The “Gazelle Girl” now has a new name – She Runs Grand Rapids! 100% of the proceeds from the event will be divided among charity partners to support women and movement in our community.

Julie from Gazelle Sports, Lisa from Girls on the Run and Charisse from the YWCA join us to tell us all about the event!

She Runs Grand Rapids

Half marathon, 10k & 5k
May 1, 2022
SheRunsGR.com

