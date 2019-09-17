Preserving an important tradition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Wood Carving is a skill that goes back to the dawn of civilization, but there’s a group here in West Michigan that is preserving that tradition. Here to tell us more about the Woodland Woodcarvers are Richard Frye and Karen Brown.

The Pinery Park and Woodland Woodcarvers will be hosting the 2019 Wood Carving Expo on Sept. 28 at the Wyoming Senior Center, 2380 DeHoop Ave. SW. The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Members of the Pinery Park and Woodland Woodcarvers will be on hand to answer questions and talk about the art form of wood carving or pyrography. They members will share stories and talk about what the Pinery Park and Woodland Woodcarvers’ various club activities.

There will be wide range of different types of carving to see and purchase. Also the Wyoming Senior Center will have its snack shop open during the show for refreshments.