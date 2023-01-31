GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Not a lot of people are looking outside these days and choosing to head to the golf course! But the opportunity is open and available you, when you visit Moss Ridge Golf Club. They offer a year round golf experience, thanks to their high-tech indoor simulators and there’s no membership required. Moss Ridge also has a restaurant and bar, which makes golfing during the “off season” a unique and fun experience. Rachael’s taking us inside the club for a look around!

Moss Ridge Golf Club

13545 Apple Ave – Ravenna

231-853-5665

MossRidge.com

Sponsored by Moss Ridge Golf Club.