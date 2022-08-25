GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again! Time for the annual Polish Heritage Festival taking place this weekend at Calder Plaza. it’s free to come, learn, celebrate and have fun,even if you’re not PolishI

Marilyn and Michael join us from the Polish Heritage Festival Grand Rapids to tell us more!

Polish Heritage Society Festival

Calder Plaza

Free entry, items & food for purchase

Friday, August 26 | 11a-10p

Saturday, August 27 | 11a-10p

Sunday, August 28 | 12p-5p

PolishHeritageSociety.com

Facebook.com/PolishHeritageSocietyGR

