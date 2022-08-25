GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again! Time for the annual Polish Heritage Festival taking place this weekend at Calder Plaza. it’s free to come, learn, celebrate and have fun,even if you’re not PolishI
Marilyn and Michael join us from the Polish Heritage Festival Grand Rapids to tell us more!
Polish Heritage Society Festival
Calder Plaza
Free entry, items & food for purchase
Friday, August 26 | 11a-10p
Saturday, August 27 | 11a-10p
Sunday, August 28 | 12p-5p
PolishHeritageSociety.com
Facebook.com/PolishHeritageSocietyGR