Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Plexaderm has special offer for eightWest viewers

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us have seen before & afters on social media of people getting rid of eye bags in minutes.Today we are talking about Plexaderm and how it works in minutes to reduce some of the key signs of aging.

Lifestyle Consultant Paul is here to share the secrets of this technology and change the way you see yourself in the mirror.

Plexaderm is offering a special for eightWest viewers.

4th of July Plexaderm special

Sponsored by Plexaderm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 

 