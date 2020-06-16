Plexaderm has special offer for eightWest viewers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us have seen before & afters on social media of people getting rid of eye bags in minutes.Today we are talking about Plexaderm and how it works in minutes to reduce some of the key signs of aging.

Lifestyle Consultant Paul is here to share the secrets of this technology and change the way you see yourself in the mirror.

Plexaderm is offering a special for eightWest viewers.

4th of July Plexaderm special

$14.95 Trial Pack with Free Shipping

1-800-925-3803

Plexaderm.com

Sponsored by Plexaderm.