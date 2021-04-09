Play with adoptable cats at the Happy Cat Cafe!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We could all use some good news today so we’re turning our attention to some four-legged friends! It’s been said that time spent with cats can calm your nerves and boost your mood!

You can experience those benefits and enjoy a nice cup of coffee or tea, or other beverage, at the Happy Cat Cafe – Grand Rapids’ and Michigan’s first and only cat cafe! It’s the purrrr-fect spot to enjoy the company of kitties and maybe even adopt one to be a part of your forever family… today we’re taking you inside the Happy Cat Cafe!

Happy Cat Cafe

447 Division Ave S

616-202-4750

HappyCatGR.com

Check their website for hours, information and COVID-19 regulations!