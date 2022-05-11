GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With weather like this, we can’t wait to get outside every opportunity we can and for many, the ideal day involves packing up the clubs and getting out on the golf course! If you’re looking to try a beautiful lakeshore course that’s just a short drive away, and won’t break the bank, you need to check out Pigeon Creek Golf Course in West Olive.

The course is conveniently located right off Lake Michigan Dr. on 120th Ave, close to the Lakeshore yet only a short drive from the Grand Rapids area. They also offer PGA Professional coaching, a junior program and women’s classes with summer sessions starting in mid-July. It’s also a great location to host golf outings or charity fundraisers.

Pigeon Creek Golf Course

10195 120th Ave – West Olive

616-875-4300

GolfPigeonCreek.com

Sponsored by Pigeon Creek Golf Course.