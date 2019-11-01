Plastic recycling 101

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For all the great natural resources we have in Michigan, it might surprise you to know, our state is among one of the lowest recycling states in the nation! Recycling has a wide range of environmental and economic benefits, plus there are so many materials that can be recycled like metal, paper, and plastic. Today, we’re going to focus on recycling plastic, how to do it and how some really useful products are being made locally from recycled plastic.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

We all know recycling is good for the environment but many people don’t realize the number of local jobs that come from recycling, more than landfills.

For instance, Padnos has more than 700 team members at locations throughout the state and they offer extensive training and benefits like helping employees pay for a large portion of their college tuition. And lots of products are made from recycled plastic — automotive parts, office chairs, recycling bins, that’s a real bonus too!

If you want to learn more about the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recycling campaign, and get more tips and information on recycling, you can go to recyclingraccoons.org, to learn more about Padnos, you can visit padnos.com.