GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – May 2024 marks the 95th year for Tulip Time in Holland and planning is well underway! Executive Director Gwen Auwerda joins us today.

Tulip Time Festival recently announced their festival entertainment line-up with tickets going

on sale on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Musical Entertainment

Scotty McCreery

Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute

The Texas Tenors

FiddleFire

American Legion Band

Dutch Organ Music Concert

Tulip Time

May 4-12, 2024

TulipTime.com