Planning for retirement is more than just setting aside money

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Do you have a plan that will guarantee your income in retirement?

Many of us make regular contributions to our company’s 401k plan and assume we will be all set. Planning for retirement is not as simple as putting money aside each month.

Here to give us the run-down on effective retirement planning is Doug from Integrity Financial.

Integrity Financial Group has a great offer for you today. If you have $300,000 saved for retirement, schedule your free social security analysis by calling 616-301-9291.

Integrity Financial Group

144 44th St. SW, Ste 2 – Grand Rapids
616-301-9291
IntegrityFin.com

Main Office

Sponsored by Integrity Financial Group.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon