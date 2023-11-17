GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If a ski getaway is on your list of things to do this winter, we’ve got the perfect place for you, and if it’s not on your list, it may be after you see this next story!

Treetops Resort is a place that has it all in Northern Michigan: downhill and cross-country skiing, snowboarding, extreme tubing, snowshoeing and the list goes on! This winter season, they’re adding new things to make it extra fun and extra affordable for everyone to visit!

Treetops is bringing back the very popular “Cool School,” offering an all-inclusive package that’s especially great for families or groups of people and includes almost everything you need. Equipment, lessons, lodging, food, and more are included.

An all-inclusive getaway – Cool School is just $155 per adult and ONLY $55 for kids 17 and under – includes all rental gear, lessons, lift tix, lodging, breakfast, dinner, and an all recreation pass for tubing, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing.

Treetops Resort

3962 Wilkinson Rd – Gaylord

(989) 732-6711

TreeTops.com