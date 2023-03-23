GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re thinking about remodeling your home, especially sprucing up your kitchen or bath, now may be the perfect time to start planning your next project! The best part is that the process doesn’t have to feel overwhelming! We have Tim here from the Godwin Design Center to see what they have to offer.

Godwin Design Center

3703 Division Ave S – Grand Rapids

616-243-3131

Open Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm

Saturdays by appointment only

GodwinsGotIt.com

Sponsored by Godwin Design Center.