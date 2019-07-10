Plan your next event at Shadow Ridge

Shadow Ridge is a Donald Ross designed course built in 1916 consisting of 9 holes. Ross was a teaching and playing professional. He believed golf was a gentlemen’s game and brought out the finer points in a man’s character than any other sport. Ross later became renown for designing over 400 courses worldwide including Pinehurst, Oakland Hills Country Club, Atlanta Athletic Club, and Oak Hill Country Club. Closer to home are two courses designed by Ross in Grand Rapids; Kent Country Club and The Highlands Golf Club.

Shadow Ridge has a totally renovated Banquet Center, the facility can comfortably accommodate 200 people. The beautiful wedding garden and terrace is the perfect place for that outdoor ceremony. Some of the special events hosted at Shadow Ridge have been weddings, receptions, birthday, retirement and anniversary parties, celebration of life, training sessions and other corporate events. To assist in preparation for your event they do the set-up, tear down, and cleaning.

