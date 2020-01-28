Plan a winter weekend at Soaring Eagle Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Michigan winters can seem endless. Luckily there’s an oasis only a short drive from Grand Rapids!

Soaring Eagle Casino Resort offers a wide variety of games on the floor – including blackjack, roulette and slot machines. They’ve also added a high limit area!

Plus, they host a wide variety of live entertainment. Here’s what’s coming up in the next few weeks.

Lewis Black – January 31

AMERICA – February 7

Murder Mystery Dinner – February 15

The Blues Brothers – February 21

Vodka Pasta – February 22

Have kids? Make it a weekend trip and let them enjoy the 33,000 square foot indoor water wonderland at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel!