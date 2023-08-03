GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a favorite event coming back to Soaring Eagle Casino! Bourbon and Bacon is back at the Entertainment Hall on September 23, where you can sample bacon-themed foods from the area’s top restaurants, along with drinks made from top spirits and mixers.

Just a reminder that the James Taylor show has been canceled since Taylor was put on a doctor-ordered vocal rest. That show is being rescheduled for August 26. If you had tickets to the original date, those will be honored on the rescheduled date.

They recently announced another new show: Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight will be live in concert this fall on October 13. Tickets for that show go on sale this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Entertainment

Fans of the show “Impractical Jokers” will get a chance to see them live this fall at Soaring Eagle Casino. Q, Murr and Sal are the show’s executive producers and the stars of the truTV hit series that’s now in its 10th season. “Impractical Jokers” is a hidden camera comedy show that follows Q, Murr and Sal as they compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares. We also have a chance for you to win tickets to the show! Click here to enter for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see Impractical Joker with your friends!

The Pitbull concert with special guest Lil Jon has been rescheduled for August 19, and the James Taylor show is rescheduled for August 26. Kane Brown performs on August 3, and there are still tickets to see Carrie Underwood with Colbie Caillat at the outdoor venue on August 24. Comedian Ken Jeong takes the indoor stage at the Entertainment Hall in November.

Gates open for every show two hours prior to the bands taking the stage, and it’s recommended you arrive early. The venue is just steps away from the casino and resort and has a seating capacity of 12,500.

Food

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse opened its fourth restaurant in the state and the first one in mid-Michigan. The new space features three main dining rooms, a bar and lounge, a patio, and a private dining room that can accommodate personal and family celebrations, business meetings and more.

While Ruth’s Chris’ steaks and its signature sizzle may have put the restaurant on the map, guests can also enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails and wines. Make sure to check out the Happy Hour specials Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Waterpark

Just a short drive from the casino and resort is Soaring Eagle Waterpark, which is a great experience for the family during the summer months. It’s also the perfect place to hold a birthday party for kids with summer birthdays.

The best place to start planning your trip is online at SoaringEagleCasino.com. You can find out about all the deals and specials available for visitors.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.